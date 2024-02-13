USD/MXN improves to 17.08 as US Dollar rises on market caution, US CPI eyed

- USD/MXN snaps its two-day losing streak before US CPI data.
- Banxico maintains its outlook that inflation will reach its 3% target by 2025.
- The expected moderation in US inflation adds to the chance for Fed rate cuts in March.
- Annual US CPI and Core CPI are expected to decrease at 2.9% and 3.7%, respectively.
USD/MXN breaks its two-day losing streak, bolstered by a stronger US Dollar (USD) as traders exercise caution ahead of the release of US inflation data scheduled for Tuesday during the North American session. The USD/MXN pair inches higher to near 17.08 during the European session on Tuesday.
However, the Mexican Peso (MXN) may have found support as the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) adjusted its inflation projections upward for the first three quarters of 2024. They anticipate inflation to converge toward 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the latest monetary policy statement.
Furthermore, Banxico’s Governor, Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, expressed expectations that inflation would resume its downward trajectory and continue the disinflationary trend. She emphasized that despite recent increases over the past three months, Banxico maintains its outlook that inflation will reach its 3% target by 2025.
Governor Ceja also remarked, “The inflationary environment has evolved, and the current situation differs significantly from what we experienced in 2022, even in the initial months of 2023.” She affirmed that the central bank would base its decisions on a range of factors and data, including actions taken by the US Federal Reserve.
The anticipated moderation in US inflation for January adds to the likelihood that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may reconsider its stance on interest rate reductions at the upcoming March meeting. This expectation exerts downward pressure on yields of US Treasury bonds, subsequently weighing on the US Dollar. Consequently, the USD/MXN pair faces resistance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), reflecting the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, remains steady at around 104.10. Meanwhile, the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields stand at 4.47% and 4.16%, respectively, by the press time.
USD/MXN: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0130
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|17.0718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.1571
|Daily SMA50
|17.1121
|Daily SMA100
|17.4082
|Daily SMA200
|17.2999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1152
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0452
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2807
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0078
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3871
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.7842
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0885
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.0075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9697
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.1474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.1795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses to 2024 lows near 1.0700 on US inflation
EUR/USD now accelerates its decline and puts the key 1.0700 zone to the test, printing at the same time new YTD lows, as investors continue to assess the stronger-than-expected US inflation readings gauged by the CPI.
GBP/USD drops to three-day lows on US CPI
GBP/USD leaves behind two daily advances in a row and retreats sharply to the sub-1.2600 region in tandem with the rest of the risk-linked galaxy in the wake of a firmer-than-estimated US CPI for the month of January.
Gold plummets to four-week lows US CPI
The selling pressure around prices of the yellow metal gathers extra steam and challenges the key contention zone around the $2000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the resurgence of inflationary pressures in the US economy.
Three factors that could catalyze a significant surge in Optimism in the upcoming weeks
Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution launched its first Security Council, a collective that assumes control of keys and multisigs for the Foundation, on February 9.
US CPI Quick Analysis: Inflation fights back, US Dollar set to hold up for days, but not forever Premium
The Federal Reserve (Fed) focuses on Core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, set on global markets. It rose by 0.4% MoM, an annualized pace of 4.8%, while YoY Core CPI advanced by 3.9%, the same as in December.