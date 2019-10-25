USD/MXN hits fresh monthly lows, closer to 19.00

- Mexican peso extends gains versus US Dollar, test critical support.
- USD/MXN heads for lowest weekly close since July ahead of FOMC meeting.
The USD/MXN pair dropped on Friday to 19.02, the lowest levels since late July and then bounced modestly to the upside, rising back above 19.05. The pair continues to move with a bearish trend, and now closer to a critical dynamic support and the 19.00 area.
The Mexican Peso received some support from the improvement in risk sentiment across markets and global monetary policy expectations. Also technical factors added to the negative tone around USD/MXN.
Now the pair is standing a few pips above a long term bullish trendline (19.05) and the 19.00 area. A consolidation below would likely clear the way to more losses. The current area also offers upside risks as a rebound seems possible after falling during four consecutive weeks.
Week ahead
The key event next week will be the Federal Reserve meeting and there is also the US official employment report. Market consensus points to a rate cut. It would be the third in-a-row. If the FOMC acts as expected, then the Bank of Mexico in two weeks will most likely also cut rates.
Headlines about the US/China trade talks are likely to have an impact across markets. In Latin American another busy week is expected, following presidential elections in Argentina and Uruguay and tensions in Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.
In Mexico, growth data is due next week. “Economy has come to a standstill in the past few quarters, a slowing in growth that is expected to have extended into Q3. Q3 GDP is seen rising just 0.2% quarter-over-quarter, after zero growth in Q2. High real interest rates in Mexico, along with some slowing in growth in the United States, seem to be weighing on Mexico’s economy”, explained Wells Fargo analysts. They point out o an annual basis GDP is expected to rise 0.5% year-over-year, but that appears to be due to technical factors rather than reflective of any real improvement in the economy.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.051
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0838
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|19.1348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.4148
|Daily SMA50
|19.5811
|Daily SMA100
|19.3863
|Daily SMA200
|19.261
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.1618
|Previous Daily Low
|19.0584
|Previous Weekly High
|19.3496
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.1024
|Previous Monthly High
|20.1651
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.3208
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.0979
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.0748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.0149
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.9714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.1783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.2218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.2817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
