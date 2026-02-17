Gold plunges over 3% as US-Iran talks boost USD demand

Gold (XAU/USD) price dives more than 3% on Tuesday as the Greenback rebounds amid Washington-Tehran talks that, according to a senior White House official quoted by Axios, are showing signs of progress. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $4,869 after reaching a daily high of $5,000.

XAU/USD tumbles below $4,900 as easing geopolitical tensions and firmer US data temper Fed cut bets

Market mood remains mixed, yet broad US Dollar strength and US Treasury yields paring earlier losses are weighing on the yellow metal. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the buck’s performance versus six currencies, is up 0.17% to 97.25 as of writing. At the same time, the US 10-year Treasury note is yielding 4.052%, flat after dipping nearly four basis points earlier.

Solid US data, reduced traders' Fed dovish bets

Meanwhile, last week’s strong Nonfarm Payrolls figures and investors’ indecision on whether priced in further easing by the Federal Reserve, have kept Gold fluctuating around the $5,000 milestone.

Earlier, economic data in the US continued to show the jobs market strength, as the ADP Employment Change 4-week average showed the economy added 10.3K jobs, up from the prior week upward revised 7.8K.

This and the improvement in manufacturing activity in the region of the New York after revealing the February NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, trimmed investors' dovish bets during the day.

A day ago, traders expected 62 basis points (bps) of Fed easing, as of writing, they priced 57 bps, according to CBOT data.

Source: TradingView

In the meantime, discussions between the US and Iran kicked off, and both sides reached an understanding on the main “guiding principles” during the second round of nuclear talks in Geneva.

Regarding the tri-lateral meeting between the US, Russia and Ukraine, peace talks were moved to Wednesday.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee commented that recent declines in inflation were driven by base effects, adding that further easing could be warranted if inflation pressures continue to moderate. He estimates the Fed’s R-star rate at around 3% and stressed the need for clearer evidence that inflation is moving sustainably back toward the Fed’s 2% target.

Looking ahead, US markets will focus on housing data, remarks from Fed officials, GDP figures for Q4 2025, and the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.

XAU/USD Technical outlook: Struggles at $5,000, collapses below $4,900

Gold’s technical picture turned bearishly biased in the near term, after achieving a successive series of lower highs for the last three straight days and falling to a six-day low of $4,841.

Additionally, failing to clear $5,000 exacerbated Gold’s drop below the $4,900 figure, opening the door for further losses. If Bullion extends its losses past $4,800, the next support would be the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,632.

Conversely, if Gold rallies past $5,000, the next resistance would be the $5,100 figure.

Gold Daily Chart