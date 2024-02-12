USD/MXN extends losses to near 17.07 ahead of US CPI data on Tuesday

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/MXN faces challenges as the Greenback declines due to downbeat US yields.
  • Rabobank forecasted a 25 basis points rate cut by Banxico at the June meeting.
  • The US Dollar fails to receive upward support from the hawkish remarks by the Fed officials.

USD/MXN continues to decline for the second consecutive session, trading at around 17.07 during the European session on Monday. The Mexican Peso (MXN) strengthened as headline Mexican inflation picked up pace in January, mainly driven by an increase in non-core components, while core inflation showed a decrease.

Economists at Rabobank analyze the outlook for the USD/MXN pair. Their base case scenario suggests a 25 basis points (bps) cut at the June 27 meeting, following the anticipated first cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on June 12.

On the other side, the US Dollar faces pressure from downbeat US bond yields, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) slipping to around 104.00. Both 2-year and 10-year US yields are hovering at 4.47% and 4.16%, respectively, by the press time.

Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Lorie Logan expressed that there is presently no urgent need to reduce interest rates. Logan underscored the importance of acquiring further evidence to ensure the sustainability of progress in inflation.

This sentiment aligns with US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's rejection of the notion of a rate cut in March, as conveyed during a press conference following the interest rate decision on January 31.

The hawkish comments from the US Fed officials fail to cheer the Greenback as market participants adopt a cautious stance ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday.

USD/MXN: additional levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 17.0722
Today Daily Change -0.0127
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 17.0849
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1475
Daily SMA50 17.12
Daily SMA100 17.4115
Daily SMA200 17.3036
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.1752
Previous Daily Low 17.0752
Previous Weekly High 17.2807
Previous Weekly Low 17.0078
Previous Monthly High 17.3871
Previous Monthly Low 16.7842
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1134
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.137
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0483
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.0117
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.9483
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1483
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.2118
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.2484

 

 

