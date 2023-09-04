USD/MXN extends gains after Banxico’s slash currency hedge program, back above 17.1500

- Banxico’s decision to reduce its currency hedging program sends the pair higher.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations but rising Unemployment Rate stalls USD rally.
- Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester remains hawkish on US interest rates.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) prolonged its losses by more than 0.50% versus the US Dollar (USD) after the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) decided to slash its hedging program due to stabilizing the USD/MXN exchange rate amid geopolitical and Covid-19 uncertainty. Hence, the pair trades at 17.1792 after hitting a daily low of 17.0430.
Mexican Peso weakens further after the Bank of Mexico’s decision to cut hedging, despite mixed US employment figures
Last week’s news that Banxico would reduce its currency hedging program sent the USD/MXN pair into a tailspin, as the program was designed to tame volatility, seen by traders as an exit signal from its long positions. On August 31, the USD/MXN posted more than 1.70% gains after Banxico’s decision.
On Friday, the latest US employment figures revealed the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose to 187K in August versus 170K expected and 157K prior (revised). Nevertheless, the Unemployment Rate rising to 3.8% from the 3.5% market forecasts and previous readings stalled the Greenback rally, as the data was seen as a justification for the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at the September meeting.
Other data The US ISM Manufacturing PMI also impressed the US Dollar buyers with the 47.6 figures versus analysts’ estimation of 47.0 versus 46.4 previous readings.
In the central bank action, Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester states that the Unemployment Rate remains low, and she still sees the jobs market as quite strong. However, the policymaker remains hawkish and has seen higher rates for longer.
On the Mexican front, Banxico’s Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja took off from the table rate cuts, as she added, “The outlook ahead continues to be complex and uncertain. It’s important to remember that disinflation periods are not linear.”
Upcoming data will see the release of Mexican inflation figures for August, and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will give direction to the USD/MXN pair. Nevertheless, expect further Mexican Peso weakness after Banxico’s hedge cuts.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/MXN is consolidating, with the pair unable to crack to new year-to-date (YTD) lows while reversing its course, threatening to edge higher if it reclaims a mult-month downslope resistance trendline and the 50-day Moving Average (DMA) at around 17.20/17.2900. If that area is reclaimed, look for buyers to test the May 17 daily low turned resistance at 17.4038, seen as a crucial level to overcome, before testing the confluence of the 200-DMA and the psychological 18.0000 figure. On the downside, risks emerge below the confluence of the 20 and 50-DMA at around 16.98/96.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1762
|Today Daily Change
|0.0818
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|17.0944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9814
|Daily SMA50
|16.9721
|Daily SMA100
|17.3048
|Daily SMA200
|18.0648
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2025
|Previous Daily Low
|16.9727
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2025
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6945
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0605
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.9773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.8601
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.7474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.3197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.4369
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
