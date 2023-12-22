USD/MXN edges lower near 17.01 on dovish Fed outlook, US Data awaited

- USD/MXN extends losses as the Greenback weakens on speculation of Fed to ease policy tightening.
- The softer US bond yields contributed to downward pressure on the US Dollar.
- US GDP Annualized eased at 4.9% in Q3, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey declined by 10.5 in December.
- Mexico's 1st half-month Inflation rose by 0.52%, while Core Inflation eased to 0.46% in December.
USD/MXN continues to move on a downward trajectory on enhanced risk sentiment, which could be attributed to the speculation of the Federal Reserve (US) to ease monetary policy tightening in early 2024. The USD/MXN trades lower around 17.01 during the European session on Friday.
The downbeat US Treasury yields contribute to the weakening of the US Dollar (USD), with 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons standing at 4.34% and 3.87%, respectively, by the press time. The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its losses for a second consecutive day, bidding around 101.70.
Additionally, the recent release of mixed economic data from the United States (US) on Thursday has strengthened expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more accommodative monetary policy in the first quarter of 2024. US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (GDP) eased at a rate of 4.9% in Q3. Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey declined by 10.5 in December, against the expected decline of 3.0. However, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 15 were 205K, below the expected 215K.
On Mexico’s side, on Thursday, 1st half-month Inflation for December rose by 0.52%, exceeding the expected 0.40%. While Core Inflation for the same period grew by 0.46%, slightly below the market consensus of 0.48%.
Recent Retail Sales data from Mexico, released on Wednesday, indicates positive momentum. Despite the dovish comments from Bank of Mexico (Banxico) Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, the resilience of the Mexican Peso (MXN) remains unaffected.
Market participants are poised to closely monitor a series of economic data releases scheduled from the United States, particularly the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index data. Expectations are leaning towards softer numbers. On Mexico’s docket, Trade Balance data will be eyed on Friday.
USD/MXN: Additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0131
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0182
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|17.0313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.2519
|Daily SMA50
|17.5441
|Daily SMA100
|17.4255
|Daily SMA200
|17.502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1564
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0278
|Previous Weekly High
|17.4668
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.141
|Previous Monthly High
|18.0807
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.9872
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1159
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2004
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2445
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 as trading volume thins out
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.1000 after rising to a multi-month high above 1.1040 on soft US PCE inflation data in the early American session. Trading conditions continue to thin out as markets head into the Christmas break.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
After a choppy opening to the European session on mixed data releases from the UK, GBP/USD stabilized in positive territory above 1.2700. Following softer-than-expected PCE inflation figures, the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold advances above $2,060 as US yields push lower
Gold price extended its daily uptrend and rose to a fresh multi-week high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9% after soft US PCE inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price thrives above $44,000 as market expects SEC greenlight on Spot BTC ETF by January 10
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Week ahead – Markets wind down for holidays, mind the liquidity gap
Quiet week ahead as FX markets enter holiday season. Spotlight will fall mostly on some Japanese releases. Most importantly, liquidity will be in short supply.