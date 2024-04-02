USD/MXN declines to near 16.60 as Mexico's manufacturing sector maintains stability

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/MXN depreciates as growth in Mexico's manufacturing sector remains steady in March.
  • S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.2 in March, remaining largely unchanged from 52.3 prior.
  • US Dollar could strengthen as traders revise their expectations of Fed rate cuts in June.

USD/MXN retraces its recent gains, depreciating to near 16.60 during the European session on Tuesday. The Mexican Peso (MXN) strengthens as growth in Mexico's manufacturing sector remains steady in March, contributing to the depreciation of the USD/MXN pair.

Moreover, Mexican inflation has increased to 0.27% and 0.33% for both headline and core measures, respectively, in the first half of March. This positive development has allowed the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to maintain tight borrowing conditions as part of its efforts to address ongoing inflationary pressures.

In March, the headline S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted a reading of 52.2, remaining largely unchanged from February's 52.3. This signifies continued improvement in the sector's health. Although the growth rate was moderate, it remained above its long-run trend.

Following positive ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the United States (US) on Monday, US Treasury bond yields experienced a surge, consequently limiting the decline of the USD/MXN pair.

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI revealed an unexpected expansion in March, with the index rising to 50.3 from February's 47.8, surpassing expectations of 48.4. This reading marked the highest level observed since September 2022. Additionally, US ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid increased to 55.8 in March, surpassing both the expected 52.6 and the prior reading of 52.5.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains its upward momentum, extending its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session and trading around 105.00 at present. This favorable trend is attributed to traders revising their expectations for a quarter-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve during its June meeting.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 16.5832
Today Daily Change -0.0301
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 16.6133
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.734
Daily SMA50 16.9593
Daily SMA100 17.0492
Daily SMA200 17.1969
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.6737
Previous Daily Low 16.5331
Previous Weekly High 16.7703
Previous Weekly Low 16.5116
Previous Monthly High 17.0655
Previous Monthly Low 16.5116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.5868
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.5397
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.4661
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.3991
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.6803
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.7473
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.8209

 

 

