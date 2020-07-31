USD/MXN breaks above 22.20 to highest in almost a week as dollar recovers

- Emerging market currencies under pressure amid risk aversion.
- US dollar tuned positive at the end of the week, trimming recent losses.
The USD/MXN pair jumped during the American session amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. The greenback is trimming weekly losses on Friday, particularly versus emerging market currencies amid risk aversion.
The greenback was showing some signs of stabilization and gained momentum over the last hours, also boosted by a rebound in US yields. The USD/MXN broke the intermediate resistance seen at 22.20/25 and climbed to 22.29, reaching the highest level since Monday. It then pulled back, and it is hovering around 22.25.
From a level it had a week ago, the MXN is at the same level, far from the one-month high it hit on Wednesday. The positive momentum faded as equity prices in Wall Street pulled back and amid rising concerns about the global economic recovery.
Among emerging market currencies, the worst perform on Friday is the South African rand (USD/ZAR up 1.45%) followed by the Russian ruble (USD/RBL up 1.40%) and then comes the Mexican peso (USD/MXN +1.15%).
Watch 22.40/45
If USD/MXN keeps rising, it would face a critical resistance around 22.40/45. The mentioned area contains the 20 and 55-day moving averages but also a downtrend line. So a firm break above would likely negate the short-term bearish bias, suggesting more gains ahead.
On the flip side, if the pair holds below 22.40, the bearish bias will remain in place. Support levels are located at 22.20, 21.90 and then the strong 21.50 barrier.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.2604
|Today Daily Change
|0.2293
|Today Daily Change %
|1.04
|Today daily open
|22.0311
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.3873
|Daily SMA50
|22.3654
|Daily SMA100
|23.1662
|Daily SMA200
|21.1526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.2385
|Previous Daily Low
|21.9557
|Previous Weekly High
|22.7171
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.1864
|Previous Monthly High
|23.2298
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.4609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.1305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.0637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.9117
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.7923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.6289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.1945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.3579
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.4773
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.