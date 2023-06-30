- USD/MXN holds steady near 17.1200 as easing US inflation slows US Dollar’s climb, despite concerning Mexican jobs data.
- US Dollar Index drops more than 0.50% after the softer-than-expected inflation report, allowing breathing space for the peso.
- Expectations of unchanged rates from Banxico favor MXN, potentially signaling further downside for the USD/MXN pair.
USD/MXN stays firm around the 17.1200 region as softer-than-expected inflation data in the United States (US) weighed on the US Dollar (USD), putting a lid on the USD/MXN advancement. Jobs data revealed in Mexico showed some deterioration, though the Unemployment Rate remains at 3%. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 17.1204, almost flat, after hitting a daily low of 17.0440.
US Dollar’s rally tempers despite the deterioration in the Mexican labor market, as easing US inflation weighs on the buck
According to the US Department of Commerce report, US inflation decelerated in May. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, the Core PCE, slowed from 4.7% to 4.6% YoY, aligned with estimates, as monthly figures edged lower, flashing signs of cooling down. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) as a whole edged lower sharply, past the 4% threshold, at 3.8% YoY from April 4.4%, with MoM data slowing to 0.3% from 0.3%.
Later the Chicago PMI improved to 41.5 but remained in contractionary territory. The University of Michigan (UoM) revealed June’s latest poll, with Consumer Sentiment hitting the 64.4 threshold, above the preliminary reading of 63.9.
On the Mexican front, unemployment increased and damaged the Mexican Peso (MXN) prospects. The labor market lost 648,340 jobs in May, its worst performance for a May report since records began in 2005, as reported by the Encuesta Nacional de Ocupación y Empleo (ENOE). The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit 3.0% in May, though headline figures were 2.9%.
After the US and Mexican data release, the USD/MXN climbed from 17.0600 to a four-day high of 17.1712 before trimming 5 cents, as the USD/MXN slid to the 17.1200 area. US Treasury bond yield continued to edge lower and weighed on the greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of a basket of six currencies against the US Dollar, drops more than 0.50%, slumping to 102.830.
Regarding central banks and expectations for monetary policy, the Fed is foreseen to raise rates in July, with odds at 87%, as reported by the CME FedWatch Tool. However, estimates for an additional quarter of percentage raise in November slid compared to yesterday’s odds at around 36%. The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is expected to keep rates unchanged after two back-to-back meetings holding rates at 11.25%. That said, the interest rate differential still favors the MXN; hence further downside is expected in the USD/MXN pair.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/MXN remains in choppy trading price action, capped within the 17.00-17.20 area, unable to pierce the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 17.2303, seen as the first resistance level for buyers. That would not be enough to shift the USD/MXN’s downtrend, as the May 17 low turned resistance at 17.4038 remains in a safe place and is the next price level to watch for buyers and sellers if the USD/MXN surpasses the 20-day EMA. Conversely, a fall below 17.0500 will expose the year-to-date (YTD) low of 17.0219 before the USD/MXN challenges 17.00.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1368
|Today Daily Change
|0.0116
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|17.1252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.223
|Daily SMA50
|17.5638
|Daily SMA100
|17.9462
|Daily SMA200
|18.7188
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.153
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0694
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2656
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.061
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.0323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.1995
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses
GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,920
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000
The Securities and Exchange Commission might bring the next bearish crypto wave over the market. Bitcoin price, although it did not have an explosive reaction, briefly dipped below the $30,000 mark.
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary
This week's data point to an ongoing improvement in global inflation trends, though perhaps not quite as quickly as might ideally be hoped. Recent policy actions and comments by central bank officials have convinced market participants that rates are heading higher.