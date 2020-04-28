USD/KRW Price Analysis: South Korean won slips from multi-day tops, eyes $1,230

- USD/KRW turns green for the first time in five days.
- USD bounce and S. Korea’s economic growth woes boost the pair.
- KRW traders keep an eye on reports-related to Kim Jong-Un.
USD/KRW rebounds from a four-day low of 1,220.81, snapping the recent losing streak, in response to broad-based bounce in the US dollar and bearish South Korean economic outlook.
The South Korean won corrected nearly 0.50% after President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday, the economic growth readings from Asia’s fourth-largest economy are likely to deteriorate in the second quarter, as the coronavirus impact will likely deepen going forward.
Meanwhile, the South’s warning to remain cautious about the various reports doing the rounds, with regard to the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s health condition also seems to bode ill for the domestic currency.
On the other hand, the US dollar benefits from the risk-off market mood, as the US-China conflict over the virus response from the latter and economic contraction worries alongside the oil-price slump dampened the sentiment.
falls further from three-week highs reached at 1,241.23 reached earlier this week, as the South Korean won is on a recovery mode despite the bearish fundamentals.
At the time of writing, USD//KRW rises 0.43% to trade near 1,227, with the bulls looking to regain the 10-DMA at 1,228.77 en route 1,230. Alternatively, the 50-DMA at 1,219.44 caps the immediate downside, a break below which a test of the 1,200 level will be inevitable.
South Korean won: Additional levels to watch
USD/KRW
|Overview
|Today last price
|1227.21
|Today Daily Change
|4.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1222.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1223.62
|Daily SMA50
|1217.89
|Daily SMA100
|1194.55
|Daily SMA200
|1191.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1234.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1220.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1241.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1215.06
|Previous Monthly High
|1292.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1176.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1226.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1229.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1217.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1212.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1203.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1230.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1239.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1244.58
