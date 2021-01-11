USD/KRW: Bright prospects for the Korean won in 2021 – MUFG

During 2020 the Korean won strengthened against the US dollar from 1155.4 to 1084.4.
According to economists at MUFG Bank, prospects look bright for South Korea in 2021 and the KRW is set to be supported by stronger external demand.
Key quotes
“Factors that drove the won higher in 2020 are likely to continue to lend support in 2021 – improving external demand amid the tech boom, surge in inflows into equities particularly 5G-related firms, and favourable vaccine developments with inoculation to begin in January. This is in addition to extended dollar weakness amid quantitative easing (QE) by the Fed.”
“The factor that could temper won strength is the public pension fund’s planned annual increase in asset allocation into overseas equities from 22% to 35% by 2025.”
“South Korea’s economy is expected to recover back to pre-COVID-19 levels as soon as 1H21 in nominal GDP terms. According to the government, real GDP growth is expected to rebound by 3.2% in 2021 from -1.1% in 2020, buoyed by the external sector and massive fiscal spending.”
“With macroeconomic prospects looking brighter for South Korea, it reduces the need for the BOK to ease monetary policy. We expect no change to the benchmark seven-day repo rate at the record low of 0.50% and low probability of quantitative easing in 2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions are hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.