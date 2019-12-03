USD/JPY weakens farther below 109.00 handle, over 1-week lows

- USD/JPY adds to the overnight losses amid reviving safe-haven demand.
- Trump’s not so optimistic comments further added to trade uncertainty.
- Technical selling below the 109.00 handle aggravated the selling bias.
The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and weakened farther below the 109.00 handle, dropping to over one-week lows in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 109.20 region, rather met with some fresh supply and turned lower for the second consecutive session on Tuesday in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's not so optimistic trade-related comments.
Weighed down by negative trade headlines
Ahead of a summit of leaders from the NATO alliance, Trump told reporters in London that he had no deadline when it comes to concluding the long-running US-China trade talks and raised prospects of delaying a deal until after the 2020 presidential election.
This comes on the back of the development, wherein Trump re-imposed tariffs against steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina, which provided a goodish lift to the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and exerted some fresh pressure on the major.
Bearish traders further took cues from the risk-off mood-led sharp intraday fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and took along some intraday trading stops being placed near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 109.00 handle.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum and produce some meaningful trading opportunities through the US session on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|108.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.96
|Daily SMA50
|108.45
|Daily SMA100
|107.77
|Daily SMA200
|108.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.73
|Previous Daily Low
|108.92
|Previous Weekly High
|109.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.63
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
Cryptocurrencies: No visibility in a highly hazardous environment
Opposite technical signals blind the field of vision in a complex environment. Moving averages and price action point to declines in the short term. Technical indicators hint bullish crosses in the Top 3 cryptocurrencies.
Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields.
USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY
US President Trump keeps menacing several countries with tariffs. Equities extend their collapse, Wall Street set to open at almost a one-month lows. USD/JPY pressuring 108.80 support, room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level.