USD/JPY trades with modest losses, just below mid-104.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY edged lower during the Asian session amid a softer tone surrounding the USD.
  • Dovish Fed expectations continued exerting some downward pressure on the greenback.
  • COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit the downside.

The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the Asian session and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below mid-104.00s.

The pair witnessed a modest pullback from the 104.65 region, or one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong intraday positive move of nearly 100 pips. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, albeit the prevalent upbeat market mood helped limit deeper losses for the USD/JPY pair.

As investors looked past Monday's upbeat US PMI prints for November, speculations that the Fed might ease monetary policy in December exerted some fresh downward pressure on the greenback. Apart from this, concerns about the economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases further contributed to the weaker tone surrounding the greenback.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over a potential early rollout of COVID-19 vaccines remained supportive of the risk-on environment. The global risk sentiment was further supported by news that the US President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition. This, in turn, undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair.

Investors might also be reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the FOMC meeting minutes, which will be scrutinized for the possibility of Fed easing in the December meeting. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for the resumption of the USD/JPY pair's recent bearish trajectory.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.44
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 104.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.47
Daily SMA50 104.97
Daily SMA100 105.61
Daily SMA200 106.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.64
Previous Daily Low 103.68
Previous Weekly High 105.14
Previous Weekly Low 103.65
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 103
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

