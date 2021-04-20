USD/JPY trades with modest gains around 108.30 area, upside remains capped

- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to stage a modest bounce from multi-week lows.
- An uptick in the US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and remained supportive.
- A weaker tone around equity markets benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the move beyond mid-108.00s.
The pair showed some resilience below the 108.00 mark and gained some positive traction on Tuesday to recover a part of the previous day's losses. An intraday uptick in the US Treasury bond yields triggered the initial leg of the positive move, which got an additional lift from a modest US dollar rebound from multi-week lows.
However, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a weaker opening in the US equity markets – extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, held bullish traders from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair's inability to capitalize on the recovery move suggests that the recent slide from the vicinity of the 111.00 mark, or one-year tops might still be far from being over. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair has formed a strong near-term base.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic data from the US, the broader market risk sentiment will drive demand for the safe-haven JPY and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders might further take cues from the US bond yields, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|108.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.51
|Daily SMA50
|108
|Daily SMA100
|105.96
|Daily SMA200
|105.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.84
|Previous Daily Low
|108.01
|Previous Weekly High
|109.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.