USD/JPY trades higher as USD finds its feet. Intervention still a threat

- USD/JPY recovers after last week’s losses on possible intervention and weak US jobs data.
- Janet Yellen’s mild criticism of intervention may have helped the pair higher.
- Japanese currency officials continue to threaten intervention, filling the road higher with “potholes”.
USD/JPY trades at 154.35 on Tuesday, up almost three tenths of a percentage point, mainly as a result of the US Dollar (USD) ending its post-FOMC losing streak and recovering on the back of comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials suggesting they are not in a hurry to cut interest rates.
The maintenance of higher interest rates for longer and further delaying of possible cuts is beneficial for the USD as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. This, and the fact that – in the case of USD/JPY – interest rates in the US are so much higher than in Japan, further aids USD and disproportionately disadvantages JPY.
Barkin Rules out rate cut – BBH
The Federal Reserve bank of Richmond Chair Thomas Barkin said on Monday that he thought rates were high enough to bring inflation back to our target, but that “The full impact of higher rates is yet to come.”
“This is basically ruling out a rate cut,” concluded analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman:
Another bullish factor for USD/JPY is that overall interest-rate cut expectations in the US continue to fade. Now it’s not till November that a first rate cut is fully priced in.
“Odds of a June cut remain steady at around 10%, but July odds have fallen to 35% and September odds have fallen to 85%. A November cut is still fully priced in,” continues BBH.
Yellen cautions Japanese authorities
USD/JPY has benefited from another backdraught of late after it was revealed that Janet Yellen was not as supportive of Japan and Korea using intervention to prop up their currencies as had been thought – especially after their recent currency summit.
In words over the weekend, Yellen was more critical, saying she’d prefer it if intervention was only used on rare occasions and that the US was notified prior to the event.
“US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s observation that FX intervention should be rare, and accompanied by consultation, doesn’t suggest a weaker Dollar is particularly desirable,” said Kit Juckes, FX Strategist at Societe Generale in a note on Tuesday.
“It will embolden Yen bears…but whether we see another test, or a break of USD/JPY 160, depends more on the CPI data than anything else,” he added.
Ueda changes his mind about impact of weak Yen
Given the continued verbal warnings from Japan’s various “Princes of the Yen” however, USD/JPY bulls will still need to be mindful of possible “snakes” of intervention bringing prices sliding back down.
On Tuesday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Katzuo Ueda once again repeated that excessive Yen moves are undesirable. However, he added that he was closely monitoring how the weak Yen affected “prices”.
Analysts at BBH point out that this marks a 180 degree pivot for Ueda who said after the April 26 BoJ meeting, that a weak Yen was “not having a big impact on underlying prices yet”.
His blunder after the BoJ meeting led to “further yen weakness and so Ueda seems to be doing some damage control,” BBH added.
Ueda’s change of tone may be designed to appease certain business groups who are not happy with a weak Yen. The chairman of Japan’s Keidanren business lobby, Masakazu Tokura, said recently, the Yen is too weak beyond 150 to the Dollar.
Further, top currency diplomat Masato Kanda also repeated his usual warning that the government will respond appropriately if there are excessive or disorderly movements in the FX market.
All in all it suggests many reasons why the Japanese authorities are still probably ready to pull the trigger on further intervention, suggesting USD/JPY's ride higher could continue to be a bumpy one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hold comfortably above 1.0750 as USD recovery loses steam
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0750 in the early American session on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD struggles to find direction, holds near 1.2550
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.2550 on Tuesday. The neutral risk mood, as reflected by the mixed action seen in US stocks, doesn't allow the pair to make a decisive move in either direction. The Bank of England will announce policy decisions on Thursday.
Gold rebounds to $2,320 as US yields edge lower
After falling to $2,310 in the early European session, Gold recovered to the $2,310 area in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% and helps XAU/USD find support.
Ripple lawsuit develops with SEC reply under seal, XRP holders await public redacted versions
Ripple lawsuit’s latest development is SEC filing, under seal. The regulator has filed its reply brief and supporting exhibits and the documents will be made public on Wednesday, May 8.
The impact of economic indicators and global dynamics on the US Dollar
Recent labor market data suggest a cooling economy. The disappointing job creation and rising unemployment hint at a slackening demand for labor, which, coupled with subdued wage growth, could signal a slower economic trajectory.