USD/JPY trades below 106 pressured by falling US T-bond yields

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2% on Tuesday.
  • Wall Street looks to open modestly higher following Monday's rally.
  • US Dollar Index fails to hold above 98 as attention turns to US data.

The USD/JPY pair capitalized on the recovering risk sentiment on Monday and gained more than 100 pips after touching its lowest level since November 2016 at 104.86. However, the pair failed to hold above the 106 mark and is now posting daily losses with the safe-haven JPY finding demand amid falling US Treasury bond yields. As of writing, the pair was down 0.3% on the day at 105.80.

Mixed market sentiment

On Monday, US President Trump voiced his support for China's call to resolve the trade conflict through "calm" negotiations and revived hopes of the trade conflict coming to an end before escalating further. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose nearly 2% and all three main indexes of Wall Street recovered decisively to end the day with gains of more than 1%. 

Although there were no major developments surrounding the US-China trade dispute, the T-bond yields failed to push higher. However, the fact that major European equity indexes are posting strong daily gains today suggests that investors are not seeking refuge. If we see similar action in Wall Street, the pair could make a fresh recovery attempt in the second half of the day. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures is up 0.35%. 

Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) Housing Price Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.78
Today Daily Change -0.35
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 106.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.48
Daily SMA50 107.42
Daily SMA100 108.81
Daily SMA200 109.87
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.42
Previous Daily Low 104.45
Previous Weekly High 106.74
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

