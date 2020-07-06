- USD/JPY extends recovery moves from an intraday low of 107.45.
- S&P 500 Futures, Nikkei 225 and the US 10-year Treasury yields print mild gains.
- Coronavirus worries, global ire against China remain on the table.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts will be in focus.
USD/JPY rises to 107.64, up 0.11% on a day, as Tokyo open welcomes risk-on mood On Monday. The pair initially ticked down from 107.51 to 107.45 during the early hours in Asia. However, the following run-up attacks Thursday’s top near 107.75.
Bond yields, equities gain despite pandemic worries…
Be it the US 10-year Treasury yields’ positive opening around 0.68% or 0.28% gains, to 3,138, by the S&P 500 Futures, global markets remain positive at the week’s start. Also portraying the mild optimism in trading sentiment could be Japan’s Nikkei 225 that rises 0.50% to 22,416 as we write.
US President Donald Trump’s tweet defies the surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers in the world’s largest economy. As per the latest data, America continues to break the record high numbers with above 50,000 figures since the start of the month. Also, numbers from the epicenter Texas and Florida suggest that the situation is worrisome.
Also on the negative side are the updates signaling an escalation of the Sino-American tension. The reason could be traced from the White House diplomats’ hint and the US aircraft aiming for an exercise in the South China Sea. It should, however, be noted that US President Trump hasn’t yet okayed sanctions on Beijing policymakers involved in the passage of the Hong Kong security law, which in turn could recede the tension between the world’s two largest economies.
Talking about the reasons for the latest risk reset, markets might be preparing for the US open after Friday’s close due to the Independence Day. Additionally, hopes of further stimulus from the global policymakers also support the risks.
With the economic calendar in Asia being lighter, US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, expected 49.5 versus 45.4 prior, will be the key to watch during the day. Though, updates concerning the virus and the US-China tussle shouldn’t be ignored ever.
Technical analysis
Unless closing below 50-day SMA near 107.40, USD/JPY is less likely to reverse from its path directing towards 108.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.6
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|107.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.3
|Daily SMA50
|107.39
|Daily SMA100
|107.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.58
|Previous Daily Low
|107.44
|Previous Weekly High
|108.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.