The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 0.5960 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) following a dovish hold by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Traders brace for the key US economic data later on Friday for fresh impetus.

The New Zealand central bank decided to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at its February policy meeting. This was the first-rate decision under new Governor Anna Breman. She pushed expectations for the next potential rate hike to late 2026 or early 2027.

Breman said on Thursday that the path to 2% inflation has been bumpy, but the central bank expects inflation to already be back in its target range in the first quarter of this year. A dovish hold by the RBNZ could weigh on the Kiwi against the USD in the near term.

On the USD’s front, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes and stronger-than-expected economic data provide some support to the Greenback. Data released by the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday showed that the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance declined to 206K for the week ending February 14. This figure came in lower than the market consensus of 225K and down from the previous week’s revised 229K.

The preliminary reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data will be in the spotlight later on Friday. If the reports come in worse than expected, this could undermine the USD and cap the downside for the pair.