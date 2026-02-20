The EUR/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.1770 during the early Asian session on Friday. The potential upside for the Euro (EUR) seems limited amid European Central Bank (ECB) leadership speculation swirls.

The Financial Times reported that ECB President Christine Lagarde was expected to leave her post before the end of her eight-year term. Analysts suggested an early departure would allow French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to select a successor before the April 2027 French presidential election.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected US labor market data and hawkish FOMC Minutes provide some support to the Greenback and create a headwind for the major pair. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials suggested that if inflation remains stubbornly above the 2% target, rate hikes could be on the table, according to FOMC Minutes released Wednesday. Policymakers advocated for a "two-sided" description of future policy to reflect this risk.

Traders await the release of key US economic data later on Friday, including the flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report. In case of weaker-than-expected outcomes, this could drag the US Dollar (USD) lower against the shared currency. On the Euro front, the preliminary readings of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from the Eurozone and Germany will be published.