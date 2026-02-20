RBNZ’s Breman says path bumpy, inflation seen back in target range in Q1

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Anna Breman said on Thursday that the path to 2% inflation has been bumpy, but we expect inflation to already be back in our target range in the first quarter of this year.

Key quotes

We are confident that inflation will return to the 2 percent target midpoint over the next 12 months.

Market reaction

At the press time, the NZD/USD pair is down 0.07% on the day to trade at 0.5968.