- USD/JPY holds lower ground near intraday low, snaps five-day uptrend at one-month high.
- Japan’s Jibun Bank PMIs for August came in softer than expected and prior.
- Yields ease as traders brace for US PMIs, Jackson Hole Symposium.
- Risk catalysts will be crucial to follow as bulls remain hopeful amid recession woes, and hawkish Fed bets.
USD/JPY takes offers to renew intraday low around 137.20, extending the pullback from a monthly high during Tuesday’s Asian session, as market sentiment dwindles amid mixed signals and a cautious mood ahead of the key data/events. In doing so, the yen pair prints the first daily loss in six even as Japan’s activity data for August appear downbeat.
The preliminary readings of Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for August dropped to 51.0 versus 51.8 expected and 52.1 prior. On the same line, the Jibun Bank Services PMI also declined to 49.2 from 50.3 in previous readings and 50.7 market consensus.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from the monthly high of 3.04%, down nearly two basis points (bps) to 3.02% by the press time.
The pullback in the benchmark US bond coupons could be linked to the absence of major catalysts, as well as mixed chatters surrounding the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Recently, China's Securities Times reported that the PBOC may reduce RRR this year to compensate for medium-term lending facility (MLF) maturity. The article states that reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts may lower lending prime rates. It is with noting that this is a state-run agency reporting such opinions.
It should be noted that Japan’s readiness for further printing of money and Japanese exporters’ profit booking move seems to have also favored the USD/JPY pair’s latest pullback. “Japan's Ministry of Finance is set to request 26.9 trillion yen ($195.5 billion) for debt servicing in the fiscal year beginning in April 2023, Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday,” per Reuters.
Even so, expectations of higher Fed rates and firmer US data join the geopolitical fears surrounding Russia and Ukraine to keep the USD/JPY buyers hopeful.
That said, the preliminary readings of the US PMIs for August will join the US New Home Sales for July and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August to decorate today’s calendar. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, up for publishing on Friday, will be crucial for clear directions.
Technical analysis
The 137.50-55 area challenges USD/JPY bulls targeting the yearly low marked in July around 139.40. However, sellers remain cautious until the quote stays beyond the 50-DMA support level of 135.57, especially amid the bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI (14).
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|137.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.5
|Daily SMA50
|135.54
|Daily SMA100
|132.12
|Daily SMA200
|123.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.65
|Previous Daily Low
|136.7
|Previous Weekly High
|137.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.56
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends rebound to test 0.6900 amid USD retreat
AUD/USD is extending the recovery to challenge 0.6900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather despite the risk-averse market condition. The aussie shrugs off the downbeat Australian Preliminary Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US PMIs.
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI favors corrective pullback above 0.9900
EUR/USD renews intraday high near 0.9950 as it consolidates recent losses at the lowest levels in nearly 20 years during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair justifies oversold RSI (14) as the bulls retreat. The weekly resistance line and the 21-DMA, could challenge the EUR/USD buyers.
Gold bears eye $1,715-13 amid hawkish Fed bets, recession woes
Gold price fades the late Monday’s corrective pullback from a monthly low as sellers tighten grinds during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal bears the burden of the firmer US dollar amid the market’s rush for risk safety.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!