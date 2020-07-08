USD/JPY to run beyond 108.00 on a break of 107.75

The USD/JPY pair now seems to have stabilized just above mid-107.00s after the early uptick during the Asian hours met with some supply near the 107.70-75 region. This zone needs to be surpassed to see USD/JPY running beyond the 108.00 level towards monthly highs at 108.15, FXStreet’s analyst Haresh Menghani briefs.
Key quotes
“Japan's economy watchers survey showed that confidence about current economic conditions logged a record rise and jumped to 38.8 in June from 15.5 previously. The outlook index rose to 44.0 during the reported month as compared to May's 36.5 and 24.1 expected. May month trade deficit reduced to ¥556.8 billion from ¥966.5 billion previous. Adding to this, the Current Account surplus jumped to ¥1176.8 billion in May as compared to ¥1088.2 billion estimated.”
“Bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond the 107.70-75 supply zone before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned barrier, USD/JPY is likely to surpass the 108.00 mark and test monthly tops, around the 108.15 region. Bulls might then aim to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, around the 108.35 region, which if cleared will set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-month lows.”
“On the flip side, weekly lows, around the 107.25 region, now seems to act as immediate support and is closely followed by the 107.00 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to resume its bearish trajectory and slide back towards the 106.00 round-figure mark.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation
Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support
USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain
Gold bulls are taking a breather, having pushed prices to nine-year highs on Wednesday. Weekly gain looks likely on coronavirus concerns and US-China tensions. A key technical indicator is reporting overbought conditions for first since February.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.
Look East for market direction
When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.