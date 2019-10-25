USD/JPY technical analysis: There is room to the upside - 110.00 can be next

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is clinging to weekly highs near 108.75 level
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 108.95 resistance.
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, since August, the spot has been rebounding sharply. 

 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading sideways above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a neutral to bullish bias in the medium term. Bulls need to overcome the 108.95 resistance to travel towards the 109.16, 109.60 and 110.00 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 108.70 and 108.85 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.75
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 108.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.02
Daily SMA50 107.41
Daily SMA100 107.57
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.76
Previous Daily Low 108.49
Previous Weekly High 108.94
Previous Weekly Low 108.03
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 109

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends its decline sub-1.100 ahead of the weekly close

EUR/USD extends its decline sub-1.100 ahead of the weekly close

Despite the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was downwardly revised to 95.5 in October, the greenback remains the strongest. EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows and not done yet.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD depressed amid UK election uncertainty

GBP/USD depressed amid UK election uncertainty

UK PM Johnson put December 12 on the table for a snap election. Opposition parties want to secure a no-deal Brexit first. Speculative interest side-lined ahead of clearer clues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY remains on track to finish the week flat near 108.60

USD/JPY remains on track to finish the week flat near 108.60

The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways in its 50-pip weekly range near the 108.50 mark and remains on track to finish the week virtually unchanged.

USD/JPY News

Gold rises toward $1520, hits three-week highs

Gold rises toward $1520, hits three-week highs

Gold continues to rise, extending weekly gains on Friday. Price peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1,517.99/oz, the highest since October 3.

Gold News

Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside

Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside

Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures