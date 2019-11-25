USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Set-up favours bullish traders, move beyond 109.00 mark awaited

- Fresh US-China trade optimism helped regain traction on Monday.
- The pair has now moved beyond a symmetrical triangle resistance.
- Some follow-through buying should pave the way for further gains.
The USD/JPY pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and finally broke through its recent range-bound price action between two converging trend-lines, which constituted towards the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart.
Against the backdrop of the pair's recent strong recovery from multi-year lows, the mentioned triangle further collaborated towards the formation of a bullish pennant chart pattern and support prospects for a further appreciating move amid renewed US-China trade optimism.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the mentioned chart have again started gaining positive traction and further reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA before placing any fresh bullish bets.
Some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier, currently near the 109.00 handle for a move towards retesting monthly swing highs, around mid-109.00s, before the pair eventually aims towards reclaiming the key 110.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 108.70-60 region and is closely followed by the lower end of the symmetrical triangle, around the 108.35-30 region, which if broken might negate any near-term bullish bias and prompt some aggressive selling.
The pair then could slide further towards testing sub-108.00 levels (monthly lows), below which the downward trajectory could further get extended towards its next major support near the 107.00 round-figure mark with some intermediate support near the 107.55 region.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|108.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.76
|Daily SMA50
|108.29
|Daily SMA100
|107.72
|Daily SMA200
|108.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.73
|Previous Daily Low
|108.47
|Previous Weekly High
|109.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, after German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95, but fears of a recession persist.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY: Bullish beyond 109.10
Japanese economy still depressed and far from a recovery. US-China trade deal´s positive signs weighing on safe-haven assets. USD/JPY technically bullish but lacking a catalyst that could send it toward 110.00.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.