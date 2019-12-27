USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Risk sentiment remains on the balance and USD/JPY stalls ahead of 110.,00

- As holiday trade kicks in USD/JPY stalls ahead of 110.00.
- The pair has been grinding higher as stocks make new highs.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY has been grinding higher for a while now but it seems momentum is wearing thin.
There is now an ascending wedge formation on the daily chart below.
The price has also taken out both moving averages and they could act as support.
110.00 is the main resistance point now as a break would make a new higher high wave.
The RSI is also in positive territory but is starting to turn lower.
Additional Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|109.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.15
|Daily SMA50
|108.93
|Daily SMA100
|108.04
|Daily SMA200
|108.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.69
|Previous Daily Low
|109.32
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.18
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.14
