USD/JPY technical analysis: Not even the Fed can break this range

- USD/JPY remains trapped in its range between 108.00 support and 108.70 resistance
- The level to beat for bulls is 108.20 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 DSMA crossed below the 100 DSMA which is seen as bearish. USD/JPY remains trapped in its consolidation despite the Fed dovish message.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs.
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
The market dipped briefly below 108.00 figure but the support held and USD/JPY remains in range. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, there is moderate resistance at 108.20 (last week low and the lower Bollinger Band on the 1-hour chart) followed by 108.45 (simple moving averages cluster). Further lies 108.70 resistance (Fibonacci cluster). A break above this level can potentially lead to 108.84 (near the previous week high and the weekly pivot point resistance 1). Support is at 108.00 and 107.70.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|108.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.81
|Daily SMA50
|110.14
|Daily SMA100
|110.48
|Daily SMA200
|111.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.68
|Previous Daily Low
|108.06
|Previous Weekly High
|108.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.16
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.35
EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed
GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Fed has opened the door to a rate cut. The USD is retreating. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Stewart. Further votes are due on Thursday.
USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside
The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.
Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act
Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Federal Reserve with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent acknowledgement from the markets that Trump and Xi will meet at the G20 later this month.
Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough
The Federal Reserve has left the interest rates unchanged as broadly expected but has also made significant changes that open the door to a rate cut. But is it enough to satisfy markets?