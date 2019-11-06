USD/JPY technical analysis: Intraday positive move falters near 1-week old ascending trend-line resistance

The USD/JPY pair held on its positive tone through the early North-American session, albeit struggled to make it through a one-week-old ascending trend-line resistance.

Meanwhile, the fact that the pair has managed to hold above its important intraday moving averages - 50, 100 & 200-hour SMAs, support prospects for additional gains.

This coupled with the possible occurrence of a golden-cross on the 1-hourly chart, wherein 50-hour SMA is looking to break above 200-hour SMA, further reinforce the constructive outlook amid the prevailing risk-on environment.

However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards testing the 109.25 horizontal support breakpoint turned resistance.

Alternatively, a sustained weakness below the overnight swing low might negate the positive outlook, turning the pair vulnerable to resume its well-established near-term bearish trend and aim towards testing sub-108.00 level.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart