USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback on the rise against Yen, above 108.41 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is gaining steam as the market challenges the 50 DSMA.
  • The next main resistance to the upside is seen at the 108.86 level. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is challenging the 108.50 level and the 50-day simple moving average (DSMA), as US bond yields are creeping up. 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
USD/JPY broke above 108.41 resistance, opening the doors to further gains towards the 108.86 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Immediate supports can be seen at the 108.41 and the 108.03 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.58
Today Daily Change 0.39
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 108.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.1
Daily SMA50 108.48
Daily SMA100 109.81
Daily SMA200 110.59
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.28
Previous Daily Low 107.93
Previous Weekly High 108.38
Previous Weekly Low 107.21
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

