USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback near daily highs battling with the 108.00 figure

- USD/JPY is refreshing daily highs established earlier in the Asian session.
- The level to beat for bulls are at 108.05 and 108.26.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY is attempting to find some footing near 108.00 as the market is trading below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA).
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY found support above 107.50 as the market is trying to recapture the 108.00 handle. Bulls need to break above 108.05 and shortly after they need to contend with the 100/200 SMAs. Further up bulls can target 108.26, 108.56 and 108.85, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
USD/JPY is currently having difficulties to move beyond 108.05 and the 100/200 SMAs. Support is seen at 107.83 and 107.50 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|107.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.98
|Daily SMA50
|108.65
|Daily SMA100
|110
|Daily SMA200
|110.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.33
|Previous Daily Low
|107.94
|Previous Weekly High
|109
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.8
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
