USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback near daily highs battling with the 108.00 figure

USD/JPY is refreshing daily highs established earlier in the Asian session.

The level to beat for bulls are at 108.05 and 108.26.





USD/JPY daily chart





USD/JPY is attempting to find some footing near 108.00 as the market is trading below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA).

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY found support above 107.50 as the market is trying to recapture the 108.00 handle. Bulls need to break above 108.05 and shortly after they need to contend with the 100/200 SMAs. Further up bulls can target 108.26, 108.56 and 108.85, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is currently having difficulties to move beyond 108.05 and the 100/200 SMAs. Support is seen at 107.83 and 107.50 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.





Additional key levels