USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback near daily highs battling with the 108.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is refreshing daily highs established earlier in the Asian session.
  • The level to beat for bulls are at 108.05 and 108.26. 


USD/JPY daily chart


 
USD/JPY is attempting to find some footing near 108.00 as the market is trading below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA).

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 

USD/JPY found support above 107.50 as the market is trying to recapture the 108.00 handle. Bulls need to break above 108.05 and shortly after they need to contend with the 100/200 SMAs. Further up bulls can target 108.26, 108.56 and 108.85, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 

USD/JPY is currently having difficulties to move beyond 108.05 and the 100/200 SMAs. Support is seen at 107.83 and 107.50 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


 
Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.96
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 107.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.98
Daily SMA50 108.65
Daily SMA100 110
Daily SMA200 110.7
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.33
Previous Daily Low 107.94
Previous Weekly High 109
Previous Weekly Low 107.8
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.6

 

 

