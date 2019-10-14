USD/JPY Technical analysis: Greenback hangs near two-months highs above the 108.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Little demand for the safe-haven yen keeps USD/JPY near two-months highs. 
  • USD/JPY is trading near daily highs in the last part of the London session. 

 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
The USD/JPY exchange rate is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, the market is bouncing sharply from the October lows and is now trading near two-months highs. The better market mood is lessening the demand for the safe-haven Yen. 
 
 

 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The market is nearing the 108.56 resistance. A daily close above this resistance can open the gates to the 109.12 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
The USD/JPY currency pair is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at the 108.16 and 107.70 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.42
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 108.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.67
Daily SMA50 106.95
Daily SMA100 107.59
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.63
Previous Daily Low 107.84
Previous Weekly High 108.63
Previous Weekly Low 106.65
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce

EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce

EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.26 as the Brexit uncertainty looms

GBP/USD battles 1.26 as the Brexit uncertainty looms

GBP/USD has bounced off the lows and battles 1.26 as markets await Brexit developments. Intense weekend talks have failed to result in an accord. Negotiations continue ahead of the EU Summit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle

USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle

A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark

Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark

Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.

Gold News

Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue

Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue

Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures