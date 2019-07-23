USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle

  • USD/JPY is bouncing from the monthly lows as buyers broke above the 108.00 figure.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 108.27 and the 108.41 resistances.
     

USD/JPY daily chart
 

USD/JPY is up for the third consecutive day but still trading below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Spot is trading above the 108.00 figure. 


USD/JPY 4-hour chart


 
USD/JPY is attempting to break above 108.27 resistance zone and its main SMAs. A break above the level can lead to 108.41 and 108.86 resistances. 
usd/jpy

USD/JPY 30-minute chart


 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 108.03 and 107.83 levels.

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.23
Today Daily Change 0.36
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 107.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.03
Daily SMA50 108.53
Daily SMA100 109.88
Daily SMA200 110.63
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.07
Previous Daily Low 107.7
Previous Weekly High 108.38
Previous Weekly Low 107.21
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.43

 

 

 


 

