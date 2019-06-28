USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback ending the week above 107.50 against Japanese Yen

The market is stabilizing above 107.50 in the near term.

The level to beat for bulls is at 108.10.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 DSMA crossed below the 100 DSMA which can be seen as bearish.



USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY is gaining some strength above its 50 SMA. Support is at 107.50, 107.10 and 106.70, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is trading above 108.75 resistance and the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. A breakout beyond above 108.10 could open the doors to 108.70 resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels