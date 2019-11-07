USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Flashing red below 200-day MA, down 20+ pips in Asia

- USD/JPY has trapped buyers with a false breakout above the 200-day average.
- The pair is trapped in a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.74, representing a 24-pip loss on the daily open of 108.98.
The currency pair is losing altitude amid the moderate losses in the US index futures. At press time, the futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are reporting 0.12% and 0.17% losses, respectively, as doubts have re-emerged over prospects of the US-China trade deal.
Technically speaking, the currency pair has tapped the bulls on the wrong side of the market in the last 48 hours. The pair closed above the 200-day MA on Tuesday only to fall back below the long-term MA in the overnight trade.
Also, the pair is trapped in a rising wedge on the daily chart. It comprises of converging ascending trendlines drawn from higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines represents buyer exhaustion. Hence, a rising wedge breakdown is considered a bearish reversal pattern.
In USD/JPY's case, a close below the lower edge of the wedge, currently at 108.09, would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 106.48 (Oct. 3 low).
On the higher side, acceptance above 109.25 (Tuesday's high) is needed to revive the bullish view.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|108.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.6
|Daily SMA50
|107.86
|Daily SMA100
|107.6
|Daily SMA200
|109.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.19
|Previous Daily Low
|108.82
|Previous Weekly High
|109.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.89
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.52
