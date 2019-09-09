USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls gearing up for further near-term appreciating move

- Consolidates in a range above 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart.
- Now seems poised to extend the recent up-move towards 108.00 mark.
The USD/JPY pair continued with its struggle to extend the positive momentum further beyond the 107.00 handle and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the early North-American session.
Despite the subdued price action, the pair might have already formed a strong base above 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and seems poised to build on its recent recovery move from multi-month lows.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and further add credence to the near-term constructive set-up amid the prevalent risk-on mood and US-China trade optimism.
A follow-through up-move beyond last week's swing high - around the 107.20-25 region - will reaffirm the bullish outlook and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 108.00 handle.
The up-move could further get extended towards challenging 100-day SMA resistance, currently near the 108.35 region, before the pair eventually moves back above the 109.00 handle - levels not seen since early-August.
On the flip side, the 106.70 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might trigger aggressive technical selling and accelerate the slide back towards testing sub-106.00 level.
USD/JPY 4-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|106.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.25
|Daily SMA50
|107.18
|Daily SMA100
|108.32
|Daily SMA200
|109.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.1
|Previous Daily Low
|106.62
|Previous Weekly High
|107.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.74
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.63
