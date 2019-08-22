USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained breakthrough 106.70 key barrier

- The USD/JPY pair rallied over 30-pips from the early European session lows and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, challenging 100-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart.
- The said region has been acting as a strong resistance over the past 1-1/2 week and should act as a key pivotal point, which might help traders to determine the pair's near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the bearish territory and gaining some positive traction on hourly charts, supporting prospects for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-month lows set last week.
Sustained breakthrough the 106.70 region - also coinciding with 38.2% Fibo. level of the 109.32-105.05 recent downfall - will reaffirm the bullish bias and set the stage for a move back towards reclaiming the 107.00 handle en-route the 107.20 resistance zone.
The momentum could further get extended towards mid-107.000s en-route 61.8% Fibo. level - around the 107.70-75 region - which if cleared will negate any bearish bias and lift the pair further beyond the 108.00 handle - towards the 108.45-50 supply zone
On the flip side, the 106.20-15 horizontal zone now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong support, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 105.00 handle with some intermediate support near the 105.65 region.
USD/JPY 4-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|106.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.89
|Daily SMA50
|107.57
|Daily SMA100
|108.98
|Daily SMA200
|109.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.65
|Previous Daily Low
|106.22
|Previous Weekly High
|106.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.05
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades
EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed's Powell critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 as Johnson and Macron meet
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold plummets to fresh nine-day lows near $1,492 on surging US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the last hour and broke below the critical $1,500 as the rising US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the safe-haven gold to find demand.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch
"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices.