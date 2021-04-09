USD/JPY sustains the bounce around 109.30 amid USD rebound, tepid mood

- USD/JPY remains in downside consolidation on the 109.00 level.
- Rising covid cases in Asia hurt stocks, lifts the USD demand.
- Gains in S&P 500 futures offer support, as focus shifts to US PPI.
Having found support at 109.00, USD/JPY attempted a recovery towards 109.50 in the overnight trades. However, the sellers fought back control, knocking off the pair to near the 109.20 region, where it now wavers.
The recovery attempts in the spot remain capped by the risk-off mood, as major Asian economies grapple with spiking covid infections, including South Korea, Japan and India. Some of these countries are back under lockdown restrictions, which is reflective of the negative tone seen in the regional indices.
However, the downbeat market mood-led revival of the haven demand for the US dollar has helped put a floor under the prices. The US dollar index recovers to 92.15, up 0.07% on the day, as of writing.
Additionally, the uptick in the S&P 500 futures combined with the stabilizing Treasury yields, following Thursday’s Fed Chair Powell-induced sell-off, renders USD/JPY supportive.
Meanwhile, on the JPY side of the equation, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that the expert panel has agreed to firmer measures for Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa.
Separately, the country’s Finance Minister Taro Aso commented that the G20s new terminology on currencies is merely a clarification. Attention now shifts towards the US PPI data, as markets absorb the dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
USD/JPY: Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|109.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.5
|Daily SMA50
|107.46
|Daily SMA100
|105.63
|Daily SMA200
|105.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.9
|Previous Daily Low
|109
|Previous Weekly High
|110.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.37
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to test 1.1900 as US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD retreats from two-week tops, as USD bulls regain control. The spot recaptures the 200-DMA but upside capped by a pullback in US rates. Bullish RSI still keeps the buyers hopeful, with eyes on 50-DMA.
GBP/USD: Bears need to crack this key support to test 100-DMA
GBP/USD extends four-day losing streak into Friday’s trading. Ascending trendline support at 1.3704 is a level to beat for the GBP bears. Bearish RSI keeps the 100-DMA target at 1.3686 on the sellers’ radars.
Gold: Bears dominate below critical 15-min resistance
Gold has enjoyed weakness in US yields this week and is drawing to a close in bullish territory. Gold is consolidating the recent weakness in both the US dollar and US yields. There are, however, prospects of a break to the downside on the 15-min time frame.
XRP price headwinds are quickly being replaced by strong tailwinds
XRP price has catapulted from a loose cup-with-handle base and tested the $1.00 psychological level for the first time in three years. The long-term outlook is bullish if the international settlements token holds vital support.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...