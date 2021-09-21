USD/JPY surrenders intraday gains, hangs near session lows around 109.40-35 area

- USD/JPY failed to capitalize on its modest intraday positive move to the 109.70 region.
- A modest USD weakness was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the pair.
- Rising US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations, risk-on mood should help limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of the daily trading range, around the 109.40-35 region during the mid-European session.
The global equity markets made a solid comeback following the previous day's selloff and undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, assisted the USD/JPY pair to gain some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. However, a combination of factors capped any further gains for the major, rather prompted some fresh selling near the 109.70 region.
Investors remain concerned about contagion from China Evergrande's debt crisis. This, along with uncertainty over the passage of US President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and lingering COVID-19 issues, kept a lid on the optimism. Adding to this, a modest US dollar weakness further exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair, though the downside seems cushioned, at least for the time being.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse in the markets triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, should act as a tailwind for the greenback and help limit any deeper losses ahead of the critical two-day FOMC meeting starting this Tuesday.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision during the US session on Wednesday and is anticipated to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged. Hence, the market focus would be on clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Meanwhile, Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the second-tier releases of Building Permits and Housing Starts – might do little to produce any trading opportunities. This further makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before positioning for any meaningful slide ahead of the key central bank event risk.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|109.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.86
|Daily SMA50
|109.89
|Daily SMA100
|109.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.04
|Previous Daily Low
|109.32
|Previous Weekly High
|110.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.11
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
