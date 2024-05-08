USD/JPY surges to near 155.50 as Fed expects to prolong policy rates

- USD/JPY extends winning streak amid hawkish sentiment surrounding the Fed’s stance on monetary policy.
- Fed's Kashkari anticipates the prolonging of elevated rates and suggests that further rate hikes are not entirely ruled out.
- The Japanese Yen depreciated despite the potential for intervention by Japanese authorities.
USD/JPY trades around 155.30 during the early European session on Wednesday, marking a third consecutive day of gains. The US Dollar (USD) gained ground due to the possibility of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) prolonging higher interest rates. Furthermore, hawkish remarks from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari have strengthened the Greenback, thereby underpinning the USD/JPY pair.
As reported by Reuters on Tuesday, President Kashkari's remarks, imply an anticipation of unchanged interest rates for a considerable period. While the likelihood of rate hikes is low, they are not entirely discounted.
According to Bloomberg, Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) President Thomas Barkin remarked on Monday that elevated interest rates could likely restrain economic growth in the United States (US). However, higher interest rates can help alleviate inflationary pressures, bringing them closer to the central bank's 2% target.
Last week, the Japanese Yen (JPY) saw appreciation amid speculations of potential intervention by Japanese authorities. Reuters reported data from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) suggesting that Japanese authorities may have allocated approximately ¥6.0 trillion on April 29 and ¥3.66 trillion on May 1 to support the JPY. However, these interventions could only provide temporary relief, given the significant interest rate differentials between Japan and the United States (US).
Despite continued warnings from Japanese authorities against extreme currency movements, the Japanese Yen depreciated. Finance Minister Shunich Suzuki reiterated the warning that authorities are prepared to respond to excessive foreign exchange volatility, while Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that they will assess the impact of Yen movements on inflation to inform policy decisions.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|154.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.77
|Daily SMA50
|152.08
|Daily SMA100
|149.43
|Daily SMA200
|148.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.75
|Previous Daily Low
|153.87
|Previous Weekly High
|160.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.86
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
