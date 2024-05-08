USD/JPY surges to near 155.50 as Fed expects to prolong policy rates

USD/JPY extends winning streak amid hawkish sentiment surrounding the Fed’s stance on monetary policy.

Fed's Kashkari anticipates the prolonging of elevated rates and suggests that further rate hikes are not entirely ruled out.

The Japanese Yen depreciated despite the potential for intervention by Japanese authorities.

USD/JPY trades around 155.30 during the early European session on Wednesday, marking a third consecutive day of gains. The US Dollar (USD) gained ground due to the possibility of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) prolonging higher interest rates. Furthermore, hawkish remarks from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari have strengthened the Greenback, thereby underpinning the USD/JPY pair.

As reported by Reuters on Tuesday, President Kashkari's remarks, imply an anticipation of unchanged interest rates for a considerable period. While the likelihood of rate hikes is low, they are not entirely discounted.

According to Bloomberg, Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) President Thomas Barkin remarked on Monday that elevated interest rates could likely restrain economic growth in the United States (US). However, higher interest rates can help alleviate inflationary pressures, bringing them closer to the central bank's 2% target.

Last week, the Japanese Yen (JPY) saw appreciation amid speculations of potential intervention by Japanese authorities. Reuters reported data from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) suggesting that Japanese authorities may have allocated approximately ¥6.0 trillion on April 29 and ¥3.66 trillion on May 1 to support the JPY. However, these interventions could only provide temporary relief, given the significant interest rate differentials between Japan and the United States (US).

Despite continued warnings from Japanese authorities against extreme currency movements, the Japanese Yen depreciated. Finance Minister Shunich Suzuki reiterated the warning that authorities are prepared to respond to excessive foreign exchange volatility, while Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that they will assess the impact of Yen movements on inflation to inform policy decisions.