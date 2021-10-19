USD/JPY, supported at 113.85, returns to 114.30 area

- The US Dollar, steady above 113.85 returns near multi-year highs.
- The yen remains heavy on the back of Treasury yields' differentials.
- USD/JPY: Weakness seen as corrective while above 112.40 – Credit Suisse.
The US dollar has regained lost ground, after a weak opening against the Japanese yen on Tuesday. The pair retreated from the three-year high at 114.45 hit on Monday, to session lows at 113.85 before bouncing up and returning to the 114.30 area.
Risk appetite and flat US yields have weighed on the USD
The JPY attempted to bounce up, after having depreciated nearly 5% over the last four weeks. A higher risk appetite on the back of upbeat quarterly earnings results at Johnson and Johnson and Travelers had revived appetite for risk, while the consolidation of US T-Bond yields curbed demand for the USD offering some respite to its main rivals.
The yen’s rebound, however, has been short-lived. The Japanese currency, particularly sensitive to monetary policy differentials, remains heavy while the market positions for an imminent announcement that the Federal Reserve starts to taper its massive stimulus program. These expectations have been widening the treasury yield gap between the US and Japan -whose central bank maintains the 10-year note near zero through a yield control curve- which is crushing investors’ appeal for the yen.
From a technical point of view, the FX Analysis team at Credit Suisse sees the pair biased higher while 112.40 support remains intact: “With a major base in place above the 112.40 high of 2019, we maintain our view that weakness will be corrective and temporary only. A clear break of 113.99 should mark a near-term top to add weight to our view for a setback to 113.81/61 initially, with fresh buyers expected here for now. A break can see a deeper retreat towards 113.08/04 but this will ideally prove the limit of the downturn.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|114.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|111.84
|Daily SMA50
|110.66
|Daily SMA100
|110.39
|Daily SMA200
|108.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.45
|Previous Daily Low
|114.02
|Previous Weekly High
|114.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.16
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
