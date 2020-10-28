USD/JPY struggles to extend its recovery beyond 104.40

- USD/JPY recovery attempt from 104.10 low stalls below 104.40.
- The Japanese yen remains bid on a risk-off market.
- USD/JPY is risking to break below the 104.00. level – Commerzbank.
The US dollar is attempting to pick up after having dropped to a five-week low at 104.10 against the Japanese yen earlier on Wednesday. The pair, however, remains unable to get past 104.40, and remains dangerously close to multi-month lows at 104.00.
The Japanese yen appreciates on a risk-off session
The greenback heading south for the third consecutive day, with the safe-haven yen appreciating across the board amid a strong risk-averse mood. Equity markets are going through significant declines as COVID-19 infections surging in the US and in Europe.
News that France and Germany are considering new lockdowns has boosted concerns about the potential damage to the incipient economic recovery triggering a rush to safety that has boosted demand for the Japanese yen.
Furthermore, the uncertainty about the US elections is contributing to curb appetite for risk. The market anticipates Biden’s victory, yet, with the distance between the two main candidates tightening in the polls, investors are turning increasingly cautious, fearing sharp price moves as the elections approach.
USD/JPY at risk of breaking 104.00 support – Commerzbank
From a technical point of view, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, sees the USD/JPY likely to extend its decline below 104.00: “USD/JPY came under pressure again, it remains capped by the three-month downtrend at 105.70 and the focus is on the 104.00 September low. This together with the 200-month ma at 103.93 guards the 103.43/78.6% Fibonacci retracement which is the last defence for the 101.18 March low.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|104.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.33
|Daily SMA50
|105.57
|Daily SMA100
|106.13
|Daily SMA200
|107.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.89
|Previous Daily Low
|104.39
|Previous Weekly High
|105.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.34
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.24
USD/JPY flirts with highs near 104.50 on BOJ's status-quo
USD/JPY challenges daily highs near 104.50 on the BOJ's no rate change decision. The central bank, however, downgraded FY 2020-2021 GDP forecast. The spot remains underpinned by the bounce in the S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD bounces-back above 0.7050 as S&P 500 futures jump
AUD/USD remains bid above 0.7050 after Australia reports an above-forecast drop in Q3 imported inflation. Australia's consumer confidence fell in the third quarter, but at a slower rate. The Aussie dollar remains focused on the S&P 500 futures.
Gold breaches 100-day SMA for first since March
Gold looks south, having breached the widely-tracked 100-day simple moving average (SMA) support for the first time since March 23. The breakdown is backed by bearish readings on key indicators. A bigger decline may be in the offing.
WTI holds 200-day SMA, suffers biggest single-day drop since Sept.8
WTI holds the 200-day simple moving average support, having avoided a bearish close below the 200-day SMA support on Wednesday. However, the black gold ended the day with a 5.51% drop, the biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 8.
ECB Rate Decision Preview: The question is not if but when
With COVID-19 cases rising and several countries contemplating new restrictive measures the European Central Bank is again under pressure to support the Union's economy. Lagarde expected to reassure that the ECB can and will act when necessary.