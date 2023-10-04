- USD/JPY trades down by a slight 0.07% after a dramatic 240-pip plunge last Tuesday, attributed to perceived intervention by Japanese authorities.
- US Federal Reserve might avoid hiking rates after ADP’s Employment Change, disappointed market participants.
- With US Treasury bond yields easing from yearly highs and lingering concerns about further interventions, USD/JPY’s upward momentum is stifled.
The US Dollar (USD) fails to recover from Tuesday’s losses against the Japanese Yen (JPY), following last Tuesday’s plunge of 240 pips following the release of the JOLTs report, which was perceived as an intervention by Japanese authorities. The USD/JPY is trading at 148.88, down by a minuscule 0.07%, after hitting a daily high of 149.31.
USD/JPY pair lingers at around 148.88, on mixed US economic data and silent Japanese authorities following suspected intervention keeping traders cautious
The latest round of US economic data probed to be mixed during the North American session. The US Employment Change report revealed by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed that private companies hired 89K Americans, less than the 153K estimated, suggesting the labor market is loosening as widely expected by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Also, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed that business activity in the services segment expanded slower than in August, with figures coming as expected at 53.6, while the latter hit 54.5.
In the meantime, Japanese authorities muted comments on a possible intervention on Tuesday, following the US JOLTs report that underpinned the USD/JPY past the 150.00 figure, though some minutes after that, the major plunged 200 plus pips and printed the low of the week.
Given the backdrop, the USD/JPY struggles to edge higher, also weighed by US Treasury bond yields easing from yearly highs. The US 10-year benchmark note rate hit 4.884% during the day but treads water, hovering around 4.739% at the time of writing.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to upward biased, but since testing the Kijun-Sen and dropping below 149.00, the path of least resistance Is slightly tilted to the downside. The first support is the Tenkan-Sen at 148.71, followed by the Senkou-Span A at 148.00. A dive below that level and the next stop would be yesterday’s low of 147.27, confluence with the Kijun-Sen, and then 147.00. On the flip side, price action is capped at 149.00, followed by the 150.00 mark.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|149.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.21
|Daily SMA50
|146
|Daily SMA100
|143.42
|Daily SMA200
|138.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.16
|Previous Daily Low
|147.32
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.25
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0500 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD regained its traction and climbed back above 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The improving risk mood, as reflected by rising US stocks, and mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US weigh on the USD and help the pair push higher.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.2150
Following a declined toward 1.2100, GBP/USD reversed its direction and rose above 1.2150. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, alongside disappointing the ISM Services PMI data, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and fuels the pair's daily advance.
Gold holds steady at around $1,820
After rising above $1,830 in the early American session, Gold price lost its bullish momentum but managed to stabilize at around $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.75%, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing.
ETH staking could gain short-term preference over bonds despite record yields
The Ethereum staking market has experienced a notable surge, according to data from StakingRewards. In the past 24 hours, the number of staked ETH increased by 32.8%.
Rise in job openings sends DJIA plunging as Treasury yields soar
The DJIA opened higher on Wednesday, up 0.2%, as traders test whether Tuesday’s crash was overdone. The market is now digesting the first time in history that a US Speaker of the House was voted out of office and how that will affect current budget talks.