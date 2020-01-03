USD/JPY struggles near 2-month lows, just above 108.00 handle

- USD/JPY witnessed some heavy selling for the fifth straight session.
- Escalating geopolitical tensions boosted the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- Friday’s US ISM PMI print and FOMC minutes eyed for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the Asian session on Friday, albeit now seems to have found some support near the 108.00 handle.
The pair added to its heavy losses recorded since the beginning of this week and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. The pair tumbled to over two-month lows in reaction to the US airstrikes on Baghdad airport, which killed a senior Iranian military official and boosted the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status.
USD/JPY weighed down by the global flight to safety
Heightened geopolitical tensions triggered a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade and the same was evident from a selloff across equity markets. This was further reinforced by a negative tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further collaborated to the pair's downfall to its lowest level since early November.
However, extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts held investors from placing fresh bearish bets and turned out to be the only factor that helped limit further downside, at least for the time being. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which will be followed by the latest FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|108.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.13
|Daily SMA50
|108.96
|Daily SMA100
|108.19
|Daily SMA200
|108.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.87
|Previous Daily Low
|108.21
|Previous Weekly High
|109.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.53
USD/JPY is flashing red for the fifth straight day and is currently trading around 108.10, having hit fresh two-month lows at 108.00. The anti-risk Yen remains buoyed, courtesy of heightened US-Iran tensions. US airstrike is a major escalation, experts say.