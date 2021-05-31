USD/JPY struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 109.75 region

- A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to USD/JPY.
- The Fed’s stubbornly dovish kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped the upside.
- The risk-on mood, COVID-19 jitters, softer data undermined the JPY and helped limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the trading action on Monday. The pair was last seen hovering around the 109.75 region, nearly unchanged for the day heading into the European session.
The pair witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week and moved further away from the highest level since April 6, around the 110.20 region touched on Friday. Despite stronger US inflation data, the Fed's stubbornly dovish view that recent price pressures should prove temporary calmed investor’s nerves. This was evident from a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which acted as a headwind for the US dollar and prompted some selling around the USD/JPY pair.
That said, a combination of factors held traders from placing any aggressive bearish bets and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets continued undermining the safe-haven Japanese yen, which was further weighed down by softer domestic data. In fact, Japan's Industrial Production rose 2.5% MoM and Retail Sales increased by 12.0% YoY in April, though the readings were well short of consensus estimates.
The data comes after Japan extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures by about 3 weeks to June 20. This, in turn, validated market worries that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases could hinder Japan's fragile economic recovery, which kept the JPY bulls on the defensive and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair. Investors also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a holiday in Britain and the US. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the subdued/range-bound price action.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.13
|Daily SMA50
|109.15
|Daily SMA100
|107.48
|Daily SMA200
|106.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.2
|Previous Daily Low
|109.74
|Previous Weekly High
|110.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
