USD/JPY sticks to gains near 107.70, looks to snap 7-day losing streak

- 10-year US T-bond yield gains 2% on Wednesday.
- US President Trump said it's possible to make a deal with Xi at G20.
- US Dollar Index struggles to extend its rebound.
Following the sharp upsurge witnessed during the European trading hours, the USD/JPY pair has gone into a consolidation phase and is now moving in a relatively tight range in the upper half of its daily trading range. As of writing, the pair is up 0.5% on the day at 107.70.
Earlier today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that the trade deal with China was 90% completed to revive hopes of the U.S.-China trade conflict finally coming to an end. On a similar note, during an interview with Fox Business Network, President Trump stated that it was possible to reach an agreement on trade when he meets his Chinese counterpart Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend.
Boosted by these remarks, the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield gained traction and was last up more than 2% to reveal a strong risk-appetite, which makes it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand. Furthermore, major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day in the positive territory to confirm the upbeat sentiment.
On the other hand, today's uninspiring data releases from the U.S. didn't allow the US Dollar Index to continue to push higher, keeping the pair in a neutral state. The U.S. Census Bureau today announced that durable goods orders declined by 1.3% in May and the goods trade deficit rose to $74.55 billion in the same period.
Retail trade figures from Japan will be coming up next in the Asian session. In the second half of the day, first-quarter (final) GDP data from the U.S. will be watched closely by the participants.
Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|107.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.27
|Daily SMA50
|109.71
|Daily SMA100
|110.38
|Daily SMA200
|111.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.41
|Previous Daily Low
|106.78
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
EIA: Crude inventories decreased by 12.8 million barrels, WTI inches closer to $60
In its weekly petroleum report for the week ending June 21, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the commercial crude oil inventories in the United States decreased by 12.8 million barrels from the previous week.