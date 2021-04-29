- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to regain positive traction on Thursday.
- The post-FOMC USD downfall stalls amid a goodish pickup in the US bond yields.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and provided an additional lift.
The USD/JPY pair managed to recover nearly 40 pips from Asian session lows and shot to fresh daily tops, around the 108.80 region in the last hour.
Following the previous day's pullback from two-week tops, the pair caught some fresh bids on Thursday and might now be looking to build on this week's recovery from the lowest level since early March. This marked the third day of a positive move in the previous four and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
As investors looked past Wednesday's dovish FOMC statement, the US dollar found some support from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and staged a modest bounce from over two-month lows. This was seen as a key factor driving the USD/JPY pair higher during the first half of the trading action on Thursday.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and provided an additional lift to the USD/JPY pair. It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or struggle to find acceptance above the 109.00 mark ahead of the US Q1 GDP report, due later during the early North American session.
The first estimate is expected to show that the world's largest economy expanded at a robust 6.5% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2021. A surge in consumer spending – backed by an unprecedented government stimulus – is expected to have boosted growth. A stronger reading might underpin the greenback and pave the way for some positive move for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|108.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.03
|Daily SMA50
|108.43
|Daily SMA100
|106.24
|Daily SMA200
|105.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.08
|Previous Daily Low
|108.57
|Previous Weekly High
|108.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD eyeing a firm break above $1800, US GDP in focus
Gold holds gains under $1800 amid dovish Fed, upbeat mood. XAU/USD remains set to test $1800 on the 1D chart. Focus shifts to key US economic data amid stimulus updates.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.