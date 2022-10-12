- USD/JPY gains some follow-through traction on Wednesday and hits a fresh 24-year high.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence, dismal domestic data weigh on the JPY and extend support.
- Bulls turn cautious amid fears of intervention and ahead of the key FOMC meeting minutes.
The USD/JPY pair builds on its steady uptrend witnessed over the past week or so and climbs to a fresh 24-year high on Wednesday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session and holds comfortably above the 146.00 round-figure mark.
The Japanese yen takes a fresh hit following the release of the downbeat domestic data, showing that machinery orders fell more than expected in August. This, along with a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (dovish) and other major central banks (hawkish), continues to push the USD/JPY pair higher for the sixth successive day.
In fact, the BoJ, so far, has shown no intent to hike interest rates and lags in the process of policy normalisation. Adding to this, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that the BoJ needs to stick to its ultra-lose policy setting until wages rise. In contrast, the Fed is expected to stick to its faster rate hiking cycle to combat stubbornly high inflation.
The recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials, along with Friday's robust US jobs report, lifted bets for another supersized 75 bps rate increase by the US central bank in November. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, widening the US-Japan rate differential and supporting prospects for an extension of the well-established bullish trend.
That said, speculations for more currency market intervention by Japanese authorities hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair. Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated earlier this week that the government stands ready to intervene and respond appropriately to excess FX moves. This, in turn, is capping the upside for spot prices.
Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to move to the sidelines the FOMC meeting minutes, due for release later during the US session on Wednesday. The minutes will be closely scrutinized for clues about the Fed's rate hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair ahead of the US CPI report on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|145.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.21
|Daily SMA50
|140.29
|Daily SMA100
|137.38
|Daily SMA200
|129.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.9
|Previous Daily Low
|145.43
|Previous Weekly High
|145.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.53
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1000 amid UK policy uncertainty, subdued USD
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1000 during the European trading on Wednesday. Investors assess reports floating around the BOE and UK PM Truss' policies. The US dollar eases amid a mixed sentiment, ahead of US data and Fed minutes.
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 ahead of US data, Lagarde
EUR/USD is battling 0.9700, erasing gains amid a broadly subdued US dollar, Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. EUR bulls ignore upbeat Eurozone Industrial Production data. The focus shifts to Lagarde's speech, US inflation data and Fed minutes.
USD/JPY: Upside regains traction above 146.00, at highest since 1998
USD/JPY is seeing fresh demand and refreshes 24-year highs above 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. The US dollar holds steady ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,670 heading into Wednesday’s European session, as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.