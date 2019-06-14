USD/JPY spikes to session tops, around mid-108.00s post-US retail sales

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The headline US retail sales record a growth of 0.5% in May vs. 0.6% expected.
  • Upward revision of the previous month’s figures provides a modest lift to the USD.
  • Further gains are likely to remain limited ahead of next week’s FOMC policy meeting.

The USD/JPY pair spiked around 20-25 pips during the early North-American session and moved closer to mid-108.00s, or fresh session tops post-US retails sales.

Data released on Friday showed that the US monthly retail sales recorded a growth of 0.5% in May, slightly weaker than the 0.6% rise anticipated. The positive surprise, however, came from core retail sales, which coupled with big upward revisions for the previous month's readings provided a modest boost to the US Dollar.

The initial market reaction turned out to be positive for the greenback, albeit expectations that the Fed will be forced to cut interest rates by the end of this year, further reinforced by last Friday's weaker US monthly jobs report and this week's softer consumer inflation figures, might keep a lid on any runaway rally.

Moreover, the Japanese Yen's might continue to benefit from the prevailing cautious mood, as depicted by a negative trading sentiment surrounding the equity markets amid fears of a further escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, and might further collaborate towards capping gains.

Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have already bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further recovery as the focus now shifts to next week's big event risk - the latest FOMC monetary policy update, due to be announced on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.21
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 108.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.07
Daily SMA50 110.32
Daily SMA100 110.51
Daily SMA200 111.25
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.54
Previous Daily Low 108.16
Previous Weekly High 108.62
Previous Weekly Low 107.81
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations

EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales

GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses

USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses

Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.

USD/JPY News

Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018

Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018

Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon

It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location