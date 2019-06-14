US: Retail Sales rose 0.5% in May vs. 0.6% expected

The data published by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales in May on a monthly basis increased by 0.5% to fall slightly short of the market expectation of 0.6%. With the initial market reaction, the US Dollar Index edged higher and was last up 0.18% on the day at 97.20.

"Total sales for the March 2019 through May 2019 period were up 3.6% from the same period a year ago. The March 2019 to April 2019 percent change was revised from down 0.2% to up 0.3%," the U.S. Census Bureau said in its publication.