BoE’s Governor Bailey: Rate cut at next meeting is a genuinely open question
Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that he expects inflation to return to close to target in April. During his testimony before the parliament's Treasury committee, he added that a possible rate cut in March is "a genuinely open question."
Key takeaways:
With inflation returning to target, there should be scope for some further easing in monetary policy.
I will go into the coming meetings asking whether a cut is justified.
We do expect inflation to return to close to target in April.
Expect to see scope for some further easing of policy, probably during this year.
Rate cut at next meeting is a genuinely open question.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.