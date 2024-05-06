USD/JPY snaps three-day losing streak above 153.50, Yellen counsels caution on currency intervention

- USD/JPY gains ground near 153.55 in Monday’s Asian session.
- US Treasury Secretary counsels caution on currency intervention from Japanese authorities.
- The US NFP increased by 175K in April, compared to 315K in March, missing the estimation of 243K.
The USD/JPY pair snap a three-day losing streak during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the modest rebound of the US Dollar (USD) and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments on potential Japanese interventions last week. The pair currently trades around 153.55, adding 0.35% on the day.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted on the weekend the sharp movements in the Japanese Yen's value last week but declined to comment on whether Japan intervened to support the currency. “I’m not going to comment on whether they did or didn’t intervene,” Yellen said. Her comments on prospective Japanese interventions have varied over the last two years, often emphasizing a Group of Seven agreement in support of market-determined currency rates. Yellen emphasized that interventions should only try to reduce market volatility rather than manipulate currency rates. Meanwhile, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki did not confirm the interventions, as per Bloomberg.
The growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut the interest rate in September after the release of weaker-than-expected US employment data has exerted some selling pressure on the Greenback. According to the CME Fedwatch tool, traders are now pricing in an 85.5% chance that June will still see no change to the Fed fed fund rate, while the odds of a September rate cut rise to 90%.
The US employment report released on Friday showed hints that the US economy is slowing. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 175K in April, from 315K in March (revised from 303K), falling short of the estimated 243K. The figure was the lowest increase since October 2023. The Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9% in April, while Average Hourly Earnings fell by 3.9% year on year. Finally, the US ISM Services PMI slipped into contractionary territory, dropping from 51.4 in March to 49.4 in April, below the market estimate of 52.0.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|153.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.52
|Daily SMA50
|151.93
|Daily SMA100
|149.21
|Daily SMA200
|148.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.78
|Previous Daily Low
|151.86
|Previous Weekly High
|160.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.86
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0750 to start the week
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0750 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following Friday's disappointing labor market data and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.2550
Following Friday's volatile action, GBP/USD edges highs and trades in the green above 1.2550. Soft April jobs report from the US and the modest improvement seen in risk mood make it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength.
Gold price rebounds on downbeat NFP data, eyes on Fedspeak
Gold price (XAU/USD) snaps the two-day losing streak during the European session on Monday. The weaker-than-expected US employment reports have boosted the odds of a September rate cut from the US Fed.
Addressing the crypto investor dilemma: To invest or not? Premium
Bitcoin price trades around $63,000 with no directional bias. The consolidation has pushed crypto investors into a state of uncertainty. Investors can expect a bullish directional bias above $70,000 and a bearish one below $50,000.
Week ahead: BoE and RBA decisions headline a calm week
Bank of England meets on Thursday, unlikely to signal rate cuts. Reserve Bank of Australia could maintain a higher-for-longer stance. Elsewhere, Bank of Japan releases summary of opinions.